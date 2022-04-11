‘Advance Wars’ remake accidentally unlocked early for one player

Nintendo may have accidentally unlocked Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp for one player on Nintendo Switch.

Last week (April 9), Twitter user Rachael said she was able to play the recently delayed Advance Wars remake on her Switch Lite, as the game was already preloaded on the console prior to its delay (via VGC).

There appears to be no concrete reason as to why the Advance Wars remake was unlocked for this user in particular, but tweets from the following days state that Nintendo revoked the purchase altogether.

“Nintendo have sent an email saying they’re cancelling my purchase and refunding. [It] was fun while it lasted! Got a few missions of the first game’s campaign done,” she said. Some footage of the early game was also shown by the user on Twitter.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp was set to release on April 8 after the game was delayed last October, but it was delayed again due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which Nintendo called “recent world events.”

At the time the delay came with no news of an updated release date, with Nintendo’s official website stating that the release date is still “TBD” (to be decided).

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is a remake of two Advance Wars games that were released on the Game Boy Advance, which are strategy games where the player must control armed forces and defeat their opponent in turn-based combat. Whilst the remake includes the two original game’s campaigns, it will also be adding in a four-player versus mode.

While the game is still set to launch on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo has not yet confirmed when the new release date will be.

