AGDQ 2022 returns with almost 200 hours of speedruns

AGDQ 2022 have released its games list which features almost 200 hours of speedruns across the marathon week beginning January 9, 2022.

The marathon will feature a wide range of games from consoles as old as the NES all the way through to the current generation. Many games released in 2021 will be featured for the first time in the speedrunning showcase such as Axiom Verge 2, DEATHLOOP, Chicory: A Colorful Tale and Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

Other highlights include the infamous ‘Silly Games Block’ featuring games that would fall under the ‘so bad they are good’ umbrella, such as Zelda’s Adventure for the Philips CD-i, The Simpsons: Bart’s House of Weirdness for MS-DOS and Sonic Jam, a collection of the four MegaDrive Sonic games ported to the game.com, a monochrome handheld manufactured by Tiger Electronics.

Advertisement

The event which was founded in 2010, is usually held at an in-person venue in the United States but has been held online since March 2020 due to safety concerns. Staff members have expressed their gratitude for everyone’s “support and patience” as they look into ways to return to in-person events safely in the future.

The marathon helps raise money for various charities including Doctors Without Borders and The Prevent Cancer Foundation and has raised over $34million over its various events. The current record for money raised at one event belongs to AGDQ 2020 which raised almost $3.2million for cancer prevention research.

A full schedule is set to be released on November 8, 2021, but those eager to see which games are included in next year’s event can find the full games list on the Games Done Quick website.

In other news, Twitch streamer Trainwrecks accuses EA of being “corrupt” after the publisher allegedly banned him from Apex Legends tournament, Nickmercs Gauntlet, over gambling concerns.