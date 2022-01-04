AGDQ schedule includes ‘Dark Souls’ and ‘Super Mario Galaxy’ race speedruns

The speedrun schedule for Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) has been released, and it reveals plenty of interesting runs to look out for whilst money is raised for charity.

Running from January 9 to 16, the week of speedruns will be raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. The full schedule can be found here, but we picked out some of the most interesting runs below.

Deathloop any per cent by CreeperHntr

Dead Space 2 any per cent by sharkhat87

Chicory: A Colourful Tale all bosses and trials by Punchy

Crash Team Racing any per cent by hypnoshark

Super Mario Galaxy any per cent luigi (four-way) race by Tibs, HardcoreGaming, Jhay, Mr. Cloud Kirby

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart NG+ by mobius

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes: The Centurion 100 per cent by Procyon

Dark Souls all bosses race by Regole and Danflesh

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice blindfolded any per cent by Mitchriz

You can find all the expected times and dates on the above schedule page, but these are just some of the speedruns to look out for.

Every year multiple GDQ events take place to raise money for charity, where people donate whilst watching pro speedrunners attempt to achieve personal bests, beat world records, or just have some fun.

According to the schedule there are 15 race speedruns at AGDQ this year, and these are often times some of the best to watch live, or even on playback, as the tension, camaraderie and atmosphere in these runs is immense.

It’s also worth looking out for the Sekiro blindfolded speedrun and the Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes one, with the latter forcing players to defuse over 100 modules in around an hour, and at AGDQ its being done solo.

