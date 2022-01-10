‘Age of Empires 4’ may be coming to Xbox consoles soon

It looks like an Xbox version of Age Of Empires 4 is in development, according to an entry on the Xbox Insider hub.

Originally spotted by Twitter user, ALumia_Italia, and then highlighted by VGC, a code name for the game has emerged.

In the tweet, ALumia_Italia, explains that XIP_CAR_JANUARY_2022 is now available for internal testing.

XIP_CAR_JANUARY_2022 (aka CARDINAL_JANUARY_2022) now available for internal testing in the Xbox insider Hub — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) January 8, 2022

Advertisement

CAR is short for CARDINAL which is the internal code name at Microsoft for Age Of Empires 4. XIP is short for Xbox Insider Preview, strongly suggesting that’s where the game is right now. The Twitter user goes on to point out that Cardinal has been used many times in internal tests for the game. However, this is the first time that XIP has been attached to it.

A possible Xbox port has never been confirmed for Age Of Empires 4. However, it sounds increasingly likely now. In part, this may be due to the success of Microsoft Flight Simulator for the Xbox or simply down to strong interest in the series.

In late 2021, Relic Entertainment released the Winter 2021 update for Age Of Empires 4, adding over 100 balance changes and fixes. It also laid out its roadmap for content all the way to Spring 2022 and beyond. However, there has been no mention of an Xbox port before this week.

In other gaming news, official pink and blue PlayStation 5 controllers are now available to pre-order. Each controller is priced at £64.99 and available from major retailers as well as PlayStation Direct.

Advertisement

For PC gamers, New World‘s Winter Convergence event has been extended until January 25. That should give players plenty of time to get the most form it.