‘Age Of Empires IV’ roadmap reveals upcoming content through to 2022

Microsoft has revealed the roadmap for Age of Empires IV, detailing the upcoming content all the way to Spring 2022 and beyond.

Age of Empires IV, which launched on October 28 recently received its first post-launch patch, but Microsoft and Relic Entertainment have now shared a new roadmap detailing what players can expect from the game in the future.

Patch 7879 has already been released and addressed performance fixes and system updates, but the Winter 2021 update seems to have a lot more in store. During this time, the developer will be introducing hundreds of balance changes, bug fixes, and new key features requested by players.

The Winter 2021 update will also implement a feature for players to turn on and view in-game player scores. This update will enable the in-game player score on a case-by-case basis for custom lobby multiplayer and skirmish matches. The Chinese Dynasty button and user interface will also be moved to a less prominent position on the screen, while the ability to view the map post-match will be added.

In addition, refinements will be made to the in-game mini-map to improve readability, including reduced icons sizes, ensuring the Wonder icon on the mini-map matches the icon displayed in the HUD, increasing the size of the Primary Town Center in comparison to other Landmarks, and adjusting the colour of certain resources.

The full list of the balance and bug fixes coming with the Winter 2021 update can be found on the Xbox Wire blog post.

As for Spring 2022, Relic will be adding two new ways to enjoy Age of Empires IV. First, there’s “User Generated Content and tools allow you to bring your ideas to life”, which will introduce the ability to use mods for unique maps, modes, and more.

Spring 2022 will also see the start of Ranked Seasons, which will spend 12 weeks, allow players to compete head-to-head, climb the ranked ladder, and earn exclusive in-game rewards based on performance.

Post Spring 2022, the developer confirmed it has more plans requested by players, such as a Global Build Queue, hotkey improvements, improvements to the Unit Stat card, AI difficulty, and more.

