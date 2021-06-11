‘Age Of Empires IV’ screenshots briefly appear on Steam

Screenshots for the upcoming strategy Age Of Empires IV appeared alongside a Steam page for the game, before quickly being taken down.

The screenshots and page info were uploaded to this Reddit thread, before they were removed. The Age Of Empires IV subreddit, r/aoe4, has been sharing and reacting to the new details.

An official live stream gave players the above trailer and more information about Age Of Empires IV earlier in the year, with the game expected to release this summer. The trailer and stream showed off more about the game’s campaigns and civilisations.

Age Of Empires IV will include four campaigns and eight civilisation options when it launches, as the stream on April 10 showed. Developer Relic Entertainment used this time to focus on the Norman Campaign, which will include the famous Battle of Hastings from 1066 along with a conquerable Britain and France.

This reveal did also mention that the Delhi Sultanate will be playable, along with giant bejewelled war elephants. The fourth entry in the franchise will also feature the Mongols as a playable civilisation.

A build of Age Of Empires IV has apparently been keeping the developers busy, as they’ve been “literally playing this game every single day”. Age Of Empires III released all the way back in 2005, meaning there’s been a 16 year wait for the sequel.

This year seems to be big for the Age Of Empires franchise on the whole, as Age Of Empires II: Definitive Edition will be getting the Dawn Of The Dukes expansion. This will include a co-operative mode and focus on eastern Europe, with online battles also present.

Very little outside of that is actually known about this update, with it also expecting a release in the summer of this year.