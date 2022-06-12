‘Agent 64: Spies Never Die’ is a promising ‘GoldenEye 64’ throwback

Developer Replicant D6 has shown off a new in-game trailer for Agent 64: Spies Never Die, a first-person shooter (FPS) where players will “fight against state-of-the-art 1997 enemy AI”.

The trailer for Agent 64: Spies Never Die was shown off during the PC Gaming Show 2022, which offered a look at what the GoldenEye-inspired shooter will involve.

Fans of GoldenEye will note that from the trailer, Replicant D6 seems to have put a lot of work into recapturing plenty of the 1997 Bond game’s features. Several maps – including a snowy plain and a bullet-torn bathroom – look strikingly familiar to levels from GoldenEye, and carrying out actions like firing your gun and throwing gadgets have been animated in a similar fashion.

On the Steam page for Agent 64: Spies Never Die, Replicant D6 describes the game as “a retro FPS inspired by classic 90s console shooters.” Players will be able to “explore new locales, accomplish varied objectives and fight against state-of-the-art 1997 enemy AI,” and an in-game map editor will allow users to create their own levels.

This will be Replicant D6’s debut title, with the game initially being shown off last year and progress being posted regularly on Twitter leading up to this new trailer. The game was released in Early Access previously, with the additional levels being added being described as something akin to that of an “episodic game”.

Agent 64: Spies Never Die is planned to launch in 2022, and a playable demo is available via Steam.

