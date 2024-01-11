AI Mario “abomination” mocked after “inadvertent” reveal

A Mario AI hologram has been spotted at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

X (formerly Twitter) user ProbChild filmed the AI hologram of the plumber, with the entity speaking in a voice very much not like Mario’s own and instead speaking in a broken version of English that has been put together by an AI program.

The Mario hologram specifically mentions the American store Target while speaking, indicating that it may be planned specifically for use in conjunction with retail stores around the world, though that doesn’t explain away the Mario hologram itself.

As reported by IGN, the hologram is technology made by an AI company called Proto. According to them, the hologram didn’t only take the form of Mario but also took the form of real people and various other images.

So Mario was at #CES But uh… who approved this abomination? 💀 pic.twitter.com/diG3axCJIG — Greggory (@ProbChild_) January 10, 2024

In a statement to IGN, Proto wrote that:

“The AI hologram animation briefly seen today is an unfinished proof of concept tested for a client to demonstrate technological capabilities and innovation. It is not intended for commercial release. AARP and Nintendo were not involved in the inadvertent showing today. The fact that so many gamers of the world have taken notice shows that they are the best fans in the world and we salute them.”

Super Mario Wonder, the latest game in the Mario series, was released last year. NME reviewed the game, calling it one of “Mario’s all-time greatest titles.”

“With no shortage of colour and creativity, Nintendo reminds us why we’ve loved the series for so long – while also setting up a bright new future for its 2D games.”

