‘AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative’ trailer and release date announced

Spike Chunsoft’s AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative will be released on June 24, 2022 according to the latest trailer.

The sequel to the 2019’s detective thriller AI: The Somnium Files will see its release in summer of this year. While the original was a timed exclusive for Nintendo Switch, the sequel AI: The Somnium Files: nivanA Initiative will see a release simultaneously across eighth generation platforms.

To celebrate the release date announcement, Spike Chunsoft have also welcomed those who are interested to learn more to watch its new trailer which heavily features several aspects from the new story.

The sequel is themed around pairs and as such there will be a pair of protagonists instead of a solo inspector. While Spike Chunsoft is keeping tight lipped it has also claimed there will be a completely new gameplay feature.

“Six years ago, the right half of a corpse was discovered. The left half was never found…until six years later, completely fresh with no signs of decay. Now, Special Agents Mizuki and Ryuki, along with their AI partners Aiba and Tama, are tasked to solve the bizarre Half Body serial killings while unveiling the mysterious plot known only as the Nirvana Initiative…”

AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative releases on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, with the latest gen release on Xbox Series X/S promised at a later date. There will also be a collector’s edition available with a soundtrack, art book and a 17cm figurine. Physical versions are available to pre-order now on all platforms.

