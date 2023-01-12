An AI Vtuber that denied the holocaust has been banned from Twitch

An AI-controller Vtuber has been banned by Twitch, it’s been confirmed.

The creator of the Neuro-sama channel, a user who goes by Vedal, announced the news on the Vtuber’s Discord (per Kotaku) yesterday (January 11).

“Okay so banned for 2 weeks obviously, not sure why something about hateful conduct,” Neuro-sama’s creator, a user who goes by Vedal, wrote in the Vtuber’s Discord.

“Will try to appeal and find out more the good news for you guys is this gives me so much time to work on improvements and upgrades so hopefully by the time she’s unbanned she will be better than ever.”

A Twitter account going by “Out of context Neuro” urged the social media platform to “free my girl”.

Free my girl https://t.co/Jt3Kehb2jc — Out of context Neuro (@OOCNeurosama) January 11, 2023

Neuro-sama first came into the video game streaming space last December, chatting to viewers on Twitch while playing Osu!, but caused concern when asked about the Holocaust

“I’m not sure if I believe it,” she responded in the chat. Vedal recently told the publication he was working on improving the channels ‘chat filters to “avoid similar mishaps in the future”.

In other Twitch news, the streaming platform announced last year that a number of safety upgrades were in development, in light of reports about alleged grooming.

A report, published by Bloomberg, alleges that 1,976 Twitch users exhibited “unusual patterns of behaviour” indicating that many of them primarily exist on Twitch in order to catalogue, watch and manipulate children using the streaming service.