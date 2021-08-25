Akuma from ‘Street Fighter’ is coming to ‘Monster Hunter Rise’

Capcom has revealed that Monster Hunter Rise is getting a Street Fighter crossover, with Akuma coming as hunter layered armour.

While hunter layered armour is a cosmetic that’s worn over the player’s stats-based armour, the trailer shown for this ‘Capcom Collab’ appears to have a twist.

Without wielding a weapon, it appears that Akuma will be able to fight monsters performing his signature fighting moves from the Street Fighter games, including his ‘Goshoryuken’ dragon punch and ‘Tatsumaki Zankukyaku’ hurricane kick.

There have been Street Fighter crossovers with Monster Hunter in the past, such as Ryu in Monster Hunter: World, although his signature ‘Hadouken’ and ‘Shoryuken’ moves were only available as emotes that had to be unlocked as paid DLC.

The Akuma hunter layered armour will be available in Monster Hunter Rise as a free update on August 27, which will be unlocked as an Event Quest reward.

This is the latest of the ‘Capcom Collab’ events planned for the title, which have included Okami‘s wolf goddess Amaterasu as a Palamute skin, which released last month. At least two more ‘Capcom Collab’ events are expected in Monster Hunter Rise‘s content roadmap this year.

A content roadmap was also announced for spin-off title Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin. An update earlier this month brought new co-op exclusive quest monster Kulve Taroth, as well as Hellblade Glavenus and Boltreaver Astalos.

Capcom may also have something new to reveal at Gamescom related to Resident Evil after it tweeted an ominous post that could be related to the first game or possibly allude to the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Elden Ring is also expected to make a showing at Gamescom 2021, although Halo Infinite was a no-show at the Xbox Showcase.