‘Alan Wake 2’ delayed to avoid clashing with other games

Remedy Entertainment and Epic Games Publishing have announced that Alan Wake 2 will no longer launch on October 17 as it attempts to avoid a cramped release week.

“October is an amazing month for game launches and we hope this date shift gives more space for everyone to enjoy their favourite games,” said the team in a post to X (formerly Twitter).

Other games releasing in the week commencing October 16 include Endless Dungeon, Gangs Of Sherwood, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, World Of Horror, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

The sequel now is scheduled to arrive on October 27 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It’s more than a decade since the original game came out for PC and Xbox 360, and Remedy Entertainment shared that it is its “most ambitious, complex, and important” game yet.

“There have been five concepts of Alan Wake 2,” revealed actor Ilkka Villi, who plays the returning central character, in an interview in the latest issue of EDGE magazine (via The Loadout).

Saga Anderson is the second playable protagonist of the game, who stumbles upon the pages of a horror story about herself that suddenly start to bleed into reality. Two “separate dark and disturbing paths” will start to intertwine across the course of the game as Alan and Saga try to escape the forces that creep closer and closer.

Unlike the original game, Alan Wake 2 will feature different dialogue options as Remedy Entertainment was inspired by the narrative developments of Control.

Frictional Games, developer of the Amnesia series, recently said that it would not be developing new horror games in the future. “The immersion, the personal journey, and a holistic vision are what I see as defining traits of a Frictional game – not just horror as such,” explained creative director Thomas Grip.