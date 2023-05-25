‘Alan Wake 2’ reveals October launch and two protagonists with an unsettling trailer

Remedy Entertainment has announced that its single-player psychological survival horror game Alan Wake 2 will launch on October 17.

The official gameplay reveal trailer was shared last night during the PlayStation Showcase (May 24), confirming that the game will release for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the Epic Games Store later this year.

The upcoming sequel will feature the return of horror novelist Alan Wake, but will also feature a second playable protagonist — FBI agent Saga Anderson. The official trailer can be watched below:

Advertisement

In Alan Wake 2, Anderson will be investigating a string of ritualistic murders in the town of Bright Falls, but will soon fall into a nightmare when she discovers pages of a horror story that start to come to life. “Somehow the events seem to lead to Alan Wake, the horror writer who went missing 13 years ago,” the plot description reads.

Players will experience two “separate dark and disturbing paths” as they take control of Wake and Anderson.

Following the announcement, Remedy Entertainment confirmed that Alan Wake 2 wouldn’t have physical editions and will be a digital-only release on all platforms.

The FAQ (via Eurogamer) reads that there are “currently no plans to release Alan Wake 2 on disc”. Remedy explained further, saying “a large number” of players “have shifted to digital only. You can buy a Sony PlayStation 5 without a disc drive and Microsoft’s Xbox Series S is a digital only console. It is not uncommon to release modern games as digital-only.”

Alan Wake 2 will have two digital versions at launch — a standard edition costing £39.99, and a deluxe edition at £54.99.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, Capcom has unveiled the first gameplay trailer of its highly anticipated fantasy role-playing game, Dragon’s Dogma 2 — set to launch on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.