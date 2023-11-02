‘Alan Wake 2’ update has more than 200 fixes, including a “really annoying” one

Remedy Entertainment has rolled out a significantly sized update for Alan Wake 2, addressing more than 200 issues and improvements in the horror-thriller.

As well as visual and game experience improvements, a list of mission-specific issues have been resolved which will be music to players’ ears.

These include fixing a bug where Saga and Alan could get stuck in the environment in “Invitation” and “We Sing” respectively, allowing players to tick off objectives “in an unpredictable order” in “Masks” without causing the mission to stop in its tracks, and exiting the radio, TV, or manuscript interact modules successfully in “Come Home”.

Advertisement

The developer also apologised for the “really annoying” bug that prevented players from aligning the echo in the Oceanview Hotel Lobby.

Perhaps the most important of all the fixes are those to the audio owing to a large number of reports of total or intermittent loss of sound, lip-sync and subtitle timing issues in Alan Wake 2.

Players should look out for the “1.0.8” update on PC, “1.000.008” update on PS5, and “1.0.0.8” on Xbox Series in order to ensure their game is running Remedy Entertainment’s correct version. The entirety of the update notes are available here.

NME said that “every second spent exploring the exquisitely detailed world of Alan Wake 2 is a second well spent” in its five-star review of the game.

Advertisement

“Like with Control before it, Remedy fuses real life with animation in Alan Wake 2, blurring the lines between what’s real and what’s fictional to create a cinematic, effective, and truly unsettling mystery that’ll keep you guessing – and terrified – right until the end,” concluded Vikki Blake.

In other gaming news, the developer of Dark And Darker has clarified that the bans for players that group up are only aimed at “mobs of insiders” rather than people who are role-playing in the dark medieval dungeon-crawler.