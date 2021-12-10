‘Alan Wake 2’ will be Remedy’s first survival horror game

Remedy Entertainment has announced that Alan Wake 2 is on its way and will be released in 2023.

Announced at The Games Award in the form of a short teaser trailer (age-restricted), Alan Wake 2 has been much anticipated for some time. It’s now been officially confirmed for release for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S in 2023.

The trailer does not highlight much. It depicts Wake walking down an empty street as an ominous voiceover suggests that he continues to battle his demons. However, after the video was previewed, Sam Lake, creative director of Remedy Entertainment offered some further insight. Lake explained how Alan Wake was primarily an action game. Alternatively, the sequel is “our very first dive into the survival horror genre”. So, expect the way the game plays out to be fairly different from before.

That’s about all Remedy had to offer though before explaining that the team would “go dark” for some time before offering any more information on the game.

Earlier this year, Alan Wake 2 was rumoured to be in full production. Back then, Remedy confirmed its then unannounced game project “has moved into full production”. The news came during an investor report that explained “Remedy’s AAA game project with Epic Games” was underway.

There are continued hopes that its second project is related to Control with the developer opening a new studio in Sweden in the first half of 2022.

In other gaming news to come out of The Games Awards, Among Us is making its way to VR platforms soon. Also, a new cinematic trailer for Elden Ring was released, showcasing some of what to expect from its storyline.