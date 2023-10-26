‘Alan Wake 2’ will get an “alternative narrative” in new game plus mode

Alan Wake 2 has announced that a new game plus will be added to the game after launch, however, it will come with a twist.

In a post to X, developer Remedy Entertainment affirmed that new game plus would arrive after launch and add a few extras to the playthrough. Firstly, all unlocked weapons and upgrades will be available in new game plus.

Secondly, there will be a new nightmare difficulty level to truly test the skills of the most committed of fans. Last but by no means least, Alan Wake 2‘s new game plus playthrough will follow an “alternative narrative” featuring new Manuscript pages as well as new video content.

New Game+ coming after launch. 🕹️ Retain all unlocked weapons and upgrades.

🕹️ New Nightmare difficulty level.

🕹️ New alternative narrative, including new Manuscript pages and new video content. Exact release timing still TBD. #alanwake pic.twitter.com/x1GNHYQu7q — Alan Wake 2 (@alanwake) October 25, 2023

Advertisement

In the original game, Alan Wake would find Manuscript pages across Bright Falls that seemed to suggest what was in store for the character as he journeyed through the town.

Again, some of these were only discoverable in the nightmare difficulty level of the game, however, this is the first fans have heard of how new game plus might impact the Remedy Connected Universe.

Control was the first game to introduce what an Altered World Event is inside of this fictional universe, contextualising the events of Alan Wake as one of these supernatural phenomena.

Alan Wake, the character, also writes a series of in-universe novels about a detective named Alex Casey, and a man named Alex Casey is one of the FBI agents working with Alan Wake 2‘s second protagonist Saga Anderson.

Advertisement

The novel version of Alex Casey also shares a large number of similarities with Max Payne, the hero of Remedy Entertainment’s Max Payne series, including being played by the same actors – modelled by Sam Lake and voiced by James McCaffrey.

How all of these narrative threads weave together will of course be explained in Alan Wake 2, which will launch for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S tomorrow (October 27).

In other gaming news, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth has added an Animal Crossing-inspired island as a low stakes side mission, because “sometimes even the yakuza need a breather”.