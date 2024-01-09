Alan Wake could be coming to Dead By Daylight, a new teaser suggests.

While to the uninitiated the teaser looks fairly innocent, with a flashlight illuminating several blood-splattered pages in the dark, fans are already guessing that this could be related to Alan Wake, who uses a flashlight to tear his way through the darkness that encroaches upon his life in his games.

If true, it’s also possible that this isn’t only referencing the upcoming addition of Alan Wake, but also the addition of the second playable character in Alan Wake 2, Saga Anderson.

Dead By Daylight has a history of licensing characters from other popular horror franchises such as Halloween, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Ash Vs Evil Dead, Stranger Things, Alien, and even a crossover with Nicolas Cage (the actor, not a character in a movie), so an Alan Wake crossover isn’t outside the realm of possibility.

Interestingly, Dead By Daylight fan Gorejira posted on X (formerly Twitter) on December 28, simply stating: “yooo you guys should play Alan Wake before January 9th.”

The fact this was tweeted over a week before the announcement that something was coming would seem to indicate that Gorejira was already aware of a potential Alan Wake crossover. The game director of Alan Wake 2, Kyle Rowley, also liked a post from Wario64 that suggested the teaser may be referring to the addition of Alan Wake to Dead By Daylight, leading credence to the suggestion we might be seeing the Champion of Light in the game.

More information will be revealed about the new survivor later today (January 9).

In other gaming news, Unity Software has announced plans to cut 25 per cent of staff in a “company reset”. Elsewhere, PlayStation has stated that the Silent Hill 2 Remake and Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake are both due for release in 2024.