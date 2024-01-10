‘Alan Wake’ is joining ‘Dead By Daylight’ this month

Alan Wake is joining Dead By Daylight as the game’s newest playable character.

After teasing the character earlier this week, it was officially announced yesterday (January 9) that Alan Wake would be joining Dead By Daylight as a new character.

In a statement posted on the official Dead By Daylight blog, Sam Lake, creative director of Remedy Entertainment, said the following:

“We are thrilled to bring Alan Wake, our tortured writer, into the acclaimed Dead By Daylight. We feel the lore of our two horror experiences is a match made in the Dark Place and can’t wait to experience the horrors that await him in the Fog.”

The character comes with several new perks such as the Champion of Light, an ability that “grants you additional movement speed while shining a Flashlight”. The perk also slows down any Killer that you manage to blind, giving them the Hindered Status Effect and slowing their movement.

Alan Wake can also use the Boon: Illumination perk to allow other players to see where generators and chests are across the map while cleansing and blessing totems with greater speed. Finally, he’s equipped with the Deadline ability, an ability that triggers whenever the character is injured and causes more skill checks to happen whenever you try to heal a survivor or repair a generator, with the penalty halving if you fail the check.

New voice lines have also been recorded for Dead By Daylight, with the official announcement stating that Alan Wake voice actor Matthew Porretta has “reprised his role for Dead By Daylight, recording a number of original voice lines and cries.”

In other gaming news, Immortality is coming to PlayStation 5 later this month. Elsewhere, Steam is clamping down on the use of AI in games hosted on the platform.