‘Alan Wake Remastered’ may be “precursor to a full sequel”

It’s been claimed that Alan Wake Remastered is a precursor to a full sequel that’s set to be published by Epic Games.

As reported in VGC, journalist and industry insider Jeff Grubb said in a Giant Bomb stream (which is under a paywall), “They’re planning an Alan Wake sequel. This is something I’ve talked about before … they are working with Epic Games on producing an Alan Wake 2, or at least it’s in the planning stages. So does that turn into anything concrete and real? I’m hopeful. I think so. I don’t imagine it will get derailed.”

An investor report last month confirmed that Remedy Entertainment already has a AAA game project with Epic Games that has moved into full production, leading fans to believe that this is Alan Wake 2, although it has not been confirmed.

Grubb didn’t appear to acknowledge that this project is the expected sequel, only adding, “Remedy is really busy. They’re super, super busy, so we’ll have to wait and see if that turns into anything soon or not. But yeah, Alan Wake Remastered is them taking back Alan Wake and saying, ‘hey, this is one of our key franchises, we want people to remember it.'”

Alan Wake Remastered was officially confirmed by Remedy Entertainment earlier this week, to be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on October 5. Footage of the remaster premiered during the PlayStation Showcase from September 9.

It was one of many announcements during the livestream, including confirmation of Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic – Remake, which is being developed by Aspyr as a PS5 console exclusive.

Other highly anticipated sequels were also revealed during the stream, including God Of War: Ragnarok, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and Gran Turismo 7, with the latter confirmed to release on PS4 and PS5 in March 2022.