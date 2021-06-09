The remake of Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX from Merge Games is now set for release on June 22, two days earlier than originally planned.

The game was originally due to release on Steam, Nintendo Switch, Epic Games Store, PS4 and PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on June 24.

Originally released for the Sega Master System, the platformer Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX is a remake of the original that recaptured the gameplay and art style of the original while improving on the platforming mechanics to reach modern standards.

The trailer released on YouTube shows off the environments and gameplay. The video ends with an amended release date of June 22.

The Steam page for Alex Kidd gives more details on what is included in the release.

As is common with remasters, there is a button to switch between the remastered visuals and the classic at any time. This will allow players to see the changes and updates in comparison to the original in real-time.

New in the remake is a Boss Rush Mode which allows players to power through the game’s boss fights back-to-back.

“As well as including all of the original classic boss fights, Boss Rush Mode will give you the chance to experience none-stop boss action.”

