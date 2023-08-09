‘Alien’ crossover in ‘Dead By Daylight’ adds Ripley, Jonesy and the Nostromo

Dead By Daylight players will be stepping into the shoes of Ellen Ripley to survive the Xenomorph in the upcoming Alien crossover, with both boasting unique perks that let them turn the tide in battles.

Behaviour Interactive released another atmospheric trailer for the crossover which is currently live in the public test build for Dead By Daylight. Check it out below.

The crossover won’t be available for all players until August 29, but notes for patch 7.2.0 revealed that there is a new Nostromo map. It additionally shed a little light on what the community will expect from playing as the Xenomorph and as Ripley.

For the former, its Killer Power is the Hidden Pursuit. This sets up a series of tunnels underneath Control Stations on the map that the Xenomorph may use to travel swiftly without being detected by Survivors. Exiting a Control Station tunnel tags any Survivors in the area with Killer Instinct.

It is also able to use Runner Mode as its Special Ability – shrinking Terror Radius as well as allowing the player to be stealthier and strike Survivors with a Tail Attack. However, remote flame turrets that are found at Control Stations can be dropped by Survivors to attack the Xenomorph.

Once the Xenomorph enters the radius and line of sight of a turret, the flames will stagger the Killer and cancel Runner Mode. Turrets are susceptible to overheating and require repair by Survivors, and the Xenomorph can also attack turrets.

Ripley’s Perks include Light Footed, which means her footsteps are silent if she is at full health. The other two are Chemical Trap allowing her to install traps on pallets which slows the Killer by 50 per cent upon detonation, and Lucky Star. This final one is activated when hiding in a locker and stops Ripley from leaving blood behind her and she makes no sounds of pain for 10 seconds.

Additionally, Jonesy appears at different times in the game. Before the match begins, the cat will materialise to wrap himself around Ripley’s legs. Then, when Ripley goes inside a locker to hide, there is a chance that Jonesy will jump out in surprise. This is a reference to the scene in the film where the Nostromo crew is trying to track down the Xenomorph with the motion sensor, only to find out that it’s the ship’s cat inside the cargo hatch.

