‘Alien: Isolation’ coming to Android and iOS

Alien: Isolation is coming out of hiding, heading to both Android and iOS in December.

Feral Interactive announced today that Alien: Isolation, the iconic survival horror game from Creative Assembly, is coming to mobile platforms on December 16.

Advertisement

“Run. Hide. Survive,” reads the official press release. “Alien: Isolation on mobile offers a mesmeric action-adventure on a damaged labyrinthine space station, lightyears from Earth.”

“The stunning AAA visuals, arresting narrative and terrifying atmosphere of Creative Assembly’s award-winning sci-fi masterpiece have been faithfully replicated for phones and tablets,” it adds. “This is the complete survival horror experience brought to mobile without compromise.”

Run. Hide. Survive.👽 Our award-winning sci-fi masterpiece Alien: Isolation will be released by @feralgames for iOS and Android on Thursday, December 16th 2021. 📱Pre-order on iOS: https://t.co/kOCwsrOZDG

📱Android pre-registration coming soon. pic.twitter.com/qmnLTyUdBy — Creative Assembly (@CAGames) November 17, 2021

The upcoming mobile version of Alien: Isolation has been adapted and tailored for touchscreen play using a bespoke, fully customisable interface. If touchscreen’s not your thing, gamepads are also supported.

Better yet, all seven DLC packs are included, such as Last Survivor and Crew Expendable.

Originally released on PC and consoles in 2014, Alien: Isolation was inspired by Ridley Scott’s classic 1979 sci-fi horror, Alien – channelling the tense, moody atmosphere of the original film.

Advertisement

Set 15 years after the movie, Isolation follows the story of Amanda Ripley, daughter of Sigourney Weaver’s classic protagonist, Ellen Ripley.

Alien: Isolation will launch on Android and iOS on December 16, with iOS pre-orders available now. The game will cost £12.99 from both Google Play and iOS app stores.

Earlier this year, Alien: Isolation received an FPS boost on Xbox Series X/S along with 96 other Xbox titles following a rollout of the console’s FPS boost mode – bringing the game’s fps rate to 60 frames per second.

Meanwhile, Deathloop is coming to the Epic Games Store sometime soon.

Elsewhere, Call of Duty: Vanguard is getting a free multiplayer trial just two weeks after the game’s official launch.