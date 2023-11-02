‘Aliens: Fireteam Elite’ comes to PlayStation Plus this month

Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Dragon Ball: The Breakers and Mafia 2: Definitive Edition are being added to PlayStation Plus this month.

“Discover what hides in the ruins and caves beneath in this third-person survival shooter set in the Aliens universe. Play with up to two players or AI as you battle through four campaigns to explore the mystery of a new planet, LV-895,” read the description of Aliens: Fireteam Elite.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite was met with “mixed or average” reviews when it launched in 2021, however, the game has had a revival through the content that came to the game in the past 12 months.

Additionally, cross-play was added at the end of the year one roadmap, allowing PC, PlayStation and Xbox players to team up together.

Between November 7 and December 4, PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers will have access to this and Dragon Ball: The Breakers and Mafia 2: Definitive Edition.

In this announcement, Sony reminded subscribers that they will lose the opportunity to add The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 22 and Weird West to their libraries on November 6.

It’s not known what titles will arrive as part of the Premium and Extra tiers of PlayStation Plus in November. However, these subscribers got Alien: Isolation, Dead Island: Definitive Edition, Disco Elysium: The Final Cut and more last month.

In other gaming news, Sony responded to criticism over the cost of PlayStation Plus: “we haven’t touched the PlayStation Plus pricing for 85 per cent of the world in many years”.