‘Aliens: Fireteam Elite’ multiplayer season two kicks off in two weeks

The next season for Cold Iron Studio’s co-op shooter Aliens: Fireteam Elite will arrive on December 14, bringing with it new weapons, challenges, and a fresh game mode.

The update is dubbed “Point Defence”, which is also the name of the new game mode that Cold Iron is adding to the game (thanks, PCGamesN). The new season will be launching for the game on all formats – Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC.

Point Defence sounds like a mix of tower defence and horde control mechanics. Player teams will have three locations to defend from swarms of enemies over multiple attack waves. As the protected points take damage, players will need to repair them while also staving off the next onslaught of xenomorphs.

“Fabrication Points” will be earned as you play the game, which can in turn be spent on temporary buffs to improve your chances. There will also be 20 unlockable rewards available through successful play.

Season two provides players with a new Lifetime Stats feature, tracking performance over multiple matches, plus four new weapons – described by Cold Iron as “a Rifle, Hand Gun, CQW, and Heavy Weapon”. There will also be “an assortment of new attachments, new weapon colorways and decals, new head accessories, new emotes, and even new Challenge Cards” coming to the game.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite will also see its second paid DLC pack launch alongside the season two update. Called the Nostromo Salvage Pack, it includes cosmetics that evoke the gritty, heavy, industrial feel of the original Alien film. The pack will be included in the larger Endeavor Pass DLC, or available for individual purchase.

The launch of season two coincides with Aliens: Fireteam Elite joining the ranks of Xbox Game Pass. The game will be playable from Point Defence’s launch on December 14, and will be available to Game Pass subscribers on both Xbox and Windows 10. Cold Iron says this also means “cross play will be available between all Xbox and PC players who install via the Microsoft Store version of the game”.

This seems to be just the beginning for wider support of Aliens: Fireteam Elite. In October 2021, Cold Iron laid out its year-long road map for the game, with season three dated for the second quarter of 2022.

