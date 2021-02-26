‘Alien’’s Ripley and the Xenomorph launch on ‘Fortnite’

Fortnite has announced two new character skins and a bundle of Alien-themed gear coming to the game through the Zero Point.

The Fortnite Team announced in a post on the Epic Games website that “In space, no one can hear you scream. On the Island, everyone can you see you Emote”. The post goes on to detail the new arrivals, centering it around “Agent Jonesy” in reference to the ship’s cat.

Advertisement

The Xenomorph Alien will come equipped with its own built-in Emote called Xeno Menace, along with special Xenomorph Tail Back Bling. Ripley comes in her Nostromo Crew Outfit with a Weyland-Yutani Cat Carrier, in which Jonesy the Cat resides.

The Space Gear Bundle will be available separately, combining a P-500 Power Loader Arm Pickaxe, a Cheyenne Dropship Glider, and a new Emote that includes a chest-bursting reference called “Burst Case Scenario”. The emote will make a llama emerge from Ripley’s chest, rather than a baby alien.

Street Fighter’s Chun-Li and Ryu were recently announced for the game after a string of successful collaborations in 2020, and a Tron collaboration collection added the iconic Legacy suits to the game earlier this year.

Epic Games have recently announced their intention to give free V-Bucks away to players who purchased a Fortnite Loot Llama box in Save The World, due to a class-action lawsuit. After settling the 2019 lawsuit where Epic Games was sued over the use of loot boxes being sold to minors, the company is now offering money back to those affected in the form of 1000 V-Bucks – currency that can be used within the game.