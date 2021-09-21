All ‘Gran Turismo 7’ editions are priced the same across each region

Today’s announcement of the pre-order items and editions of Gran Turismo 7 also revealed that the price for each edition is the same across each region.

Releasing on March 4 2022, the Standard Edition of Gran Turismo 7 is $59.99/£59.99 on PS4 and $69.99/£69.99 on PS5. When the game releases the PS4 Standard Edition can be upgraded to the PS5 Edition for an extra $10/£10 as well.

According to PlayStation Blog pre-ordering the Standard Edition at any participating retailers or via the PS Store nets you these bonuses:

Toyota Castrol TOM’S Supra

Mazda RX-VISION GT3 Concept (Stealth)

Porsche 917K Living Legend

100,000 in-game Credit (CR)

If you pre-order the 25th Anniversary Edition at retail however you get some extra items, including a PS5 game disc and PS4 voucher for the game. This version includes:

In-Game Credits – 1,100,000 CR

Both the PS5 game disc and a voucher for the PS4 version

Toyota GR Yaris with country specific Livery

30 Manufacturer / Partner Avatars

The Music of Gran Turismo Official Soundtrack

Toyota Castrol TOM’S Supra

Mazda RX-VISION GT3 Concept (Stealth)

Porsche 917K Living Legend

Pre-ordering the 25th Anniversary Edition on the PS Store nets the same bonuses but also includes dual entitlement for PS4 and PS5 instead of a physical copy, meaning both ways of purchasing the 25th Anniversary Edition come with current and last-gen versions of the game.

All of these pre-order offers end when the game releases on March 4, 2022.

It was recently revealed that the campaign mode for Gran Turismo 7 would require an internet connection, with the game’s producer Kazunori Yamauchi saying “It’s just to prevent cheating overall from people trying to modify the save data, so that’s the reason for the online connection.”

Yamauchi added that the only mode that won’t require an internet connection is the Arcade Mode, as this doesn’t use save data, adding that “anything that has to do with the save data requires a connection. For example things like the livery data as well – that’s something that is downloaded from the online server.”

In other news, Pokémon Unite launches on mobile tomorrow (September 22) and will bring with it cross-play and cross-progression alongside a slew of new features and changes to some in-game items.