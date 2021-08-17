All six hours of ‘Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers” soundtrack is now on Spotify

Square Enix has officially released the Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers soundtrack in full on Spotify.

The soundtrack appeared on Spotify late last week (August 13) and features over six hours of music from the Shadowbringers expansion. The soundtrack was officially released over two years ago to coincide with the release of the expansion. However, it was not made available on streaming platforms at the time.

Shadowbringers: The Final Fantasy XIV features over six hours of music and 88 tracks. Listeners can enjoy popular picks like Lakeland Night, Rak’tika Greatwood and the emotional Tomorrow and Tomorrow.

Advertisement

Japanese video game composer Masayoshi Soken, the lead composer for Final Fantasy 14 and its expansions, tweeted about the soundtrack’s release two years ago. At the time, he stated: “We are not planning to release Shadowbringers OST on music streaming services. For now.”

Digital download for Shadowbringers OST is released on September 11th at midnight in each region!

Plz enjoy this Soundtrack!!!

p.s. We are not planning to release Shadowbringers OST on music streaming services. For now. #FFXIV #FF14 pic.twitter.com/A6Gp852ynA — ニー祖堅 (@SOKENsquareenix) September 11, 2019

Soken’s previous work in Final Fantasy 14: Heavensword is also available on Spotify. Other prolific Square Enix composers also have their work on the platform, including Nobuo Uematsu with soundtracks from Final Fantasy VII, VIII and X.

Soken revealed earlier this year that he wrote the soundtrack for Shadowbringers while undergoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer. The composer described the chemo process as “mentally as well as physically tough” but stated that he “didn’t want to just sit there and do nothing.”

The next major Final Fantasy 14 expansion Endwalker, will bring the current ten-year story arch to an end. The expansion will launch this November, and future updates after the expansion will start a new story arch.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, a new Call Of Duty: Warzone update now tells players when other players have been banned for hacking. The move aims to bring more visibility to Raven Software’s battle with the ongoing cheating problem than is prevalent in the game.