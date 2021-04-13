Aloy from ‘Horzion Zero Dawn’ makes the leap to ‘Fortnite’

Dataminers have revealed that Fortnite will be getting a Horizon Zero Dawn event, and an Aloy skin.

Well known data miners ShiinaBR and Hypex have discovered mentions of both the skin, and a time limited mode, called “Team Up! Aloy & Lara” which will see players using loot to upgrade any of their weapons to a legendary quality.

The information all states that players will need to “keep an eye out for wildlife, you never know what might be lurking in the bushes” which suggests there may be some twist to the Limited Time Mode.

Advertisement

The miner shave also discovered the decrypted store listings which show off the Aloy skin, cosmetic items, weapons, emote and Glinthawk glider.

The Aloy Set got decrypted a few minutes ago! pic.twitter.com/NQSBFQBmbA — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) April 13, 2021

The latest update Fortnite , Chapter 2 Season 6, changed the game drastically, reverting the map to a more Primal state, adding free-roaming creatures including dinosaurs, and the ability to craft upgrades to create “primal” versions of weapons.

Several variants of Lara Croft are already available via the game’s battle pass, and the game has precedent for including characters from various media properties including the Xenomorph and Ripley from Aliens, as well as Ryu and Chun-Li from Street Fighter.

Recently Fortnite received a visual and performance update on the Nintendo Switch, which increases the dynamic resolution targets by up to 38 percent, with Handheld resolution being upgraded from 1000×560 to 1170×660, while docked resolutions increased from 1390×780 to 1560×880, resulting in smoother gameplay and better visuals.

Advertisement

Bruno Mars also collaborated with Epic Games in order to bring a new emote to the game. The emote comes in the form of series of dance moves recorded by Mars himself, which will play alongside the chorus to Silk Sonic’s ‘Leave the Door Open’.