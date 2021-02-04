Amazon remains committed to video games despite Jeff Bezos exit

Jeff Bezos might be stepping down as Amazon’s CEO, but the company will still stay committed to making more video games.

This is according to an email from incoming CEO Andy Jassy, who has expressed his support for Amazon Game Studios despite its troubled history. For context, last year the developer released the online shooter Crucible, which flopped so badly that the studio unreleased the game and subsequently cancelled it. On the other hand, its fantasy MMORPG New World has been delayed multiple times.

“Some businesses take off in the first year, and others take many years,” Jassy wrote, according to emails seen by Bloomberg. “Though we haven’t consistently succeeded yet in AGS, I believe we will if we hang in there.”

“Being successful right away is obviously less stressful, but when it takes longer, it’s often sweeter. I believe this team will get there if we stay focused on what matters most,” added Jassy, who is currently head of Amazon’s cloud computing division and also the boss of Amazon Game Studios head Mike Frazzini.

Jassy’s email also arrived shortly after Google announced that it was shutting down its internal Stadia game developer studios. Last week, the tech giant said that it would “not be investing further in bringing exclusive content from our internal development team […] beyond any near-term planned games”.

Last year, Amazon introduced a new cloud gaming device, Luna. The device, much like its competitors the Google Stadia and GeForce Now, allows users to stream games that run on remote servers for a monthly subscription fee.