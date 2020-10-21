Amazon has begun early access for cloud gaming service Luna

Amazon has begun sending out a limited amount of early access invitations to customers for its upcoming cloud gaming service, Luna.

The company announced it had released a wave of invites to a small selection of US customers in a blog post. It revealed that it had “received hundreds of thousands of requests” and plans to invite more gamers into the service over the coming months.

Those who have been accepted will be granted an array of early access features. The main inclusion is Amazon Luna itself, which allows players to stream a selection of games to their PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Fire TV, with Android devices also being included in the future. There is also The Luna+ Game Channel, a paid for subscription service at $5.99US a month, granting access to a library of over 50 games.

Numerous huge studio releases are available at launch, with such titles as Metro Exodus, Control, and The Surge 2. Accompanying the AAA games is also a wide selection of smaller indie titles, including Abzû, Rime, and Sonic Mania.

To play all these games, early adopters can use any Bluetooth capable controller that is able to pair with their devices. Amazon is also offering its own Luna specific controller for $49.99, and contains the technology for lower latency gaming and use Alexa for easy voice control options.

Finally, a Ubisoft Channel is also scheduled to be arriving to the service at a later date. No release date has been mentioned so far, but it is known that the addition will bring some of the year’s biggest titles such as Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion.

More games, channels, and features have been promised to be added in the future. Anyone who still wishes to register interest for early access is still able to through Amazon’s official Luna page.