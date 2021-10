With over half a million people playing at the last 24-hour peak, ‘New World’ from Amazon Studios is doing very well indeed. Launching after multiple delays, while the game has issues that will likely be addressed as it grows, it bucks the trend of MMORPG titles by offering a one-and-done up-front payment instead of a subscription. While Amazon is continually updating it, there’s one exploit that is making players invincible already.