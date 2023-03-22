Amazon is launching its cloud gaming service Luna in the UK

Amazon is bringing cloud gaming service Luna to the UK alongside a range of Amazon-branded Televisions.

As part of the launch, the Luna controller is also now available in the UK for the first time.

There are three tiers of subscription for users in the UK but for Amazon Prime subscribers Luna will let them play a rotating selection of games that changes each month.

Ubisoft has a partnership with the service allowing people to play Ubisoft’s titles if they have the Ubisoft+ Multi access subscription (£14.99 in the UK). This will include access to titles including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs 2 and Far Cry 5.

The free collection available to Prime subscribers this month includes Capcom‘s Mega Man 11 as part of the free rotation.

Luna was initially announced in 2020 but launched for US subscribers in 2021, letting players around the US tap into Amazon’s cloud computing platform to play their games.

While several tech companies have been trying to make cloud gaming work, Amazon offers several advantages. This includes the ability to live broadcast to Twitch (Amazon’s own streaming service) but the real strength is that Amazon is a giant in the cloud space and already experienced at making servers work through their work with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

In a press release, vice president of Amazon devices international, Eric Saarnio, said: “With Amazon Luna, we’re making gaming easier and more convenient by offering instant access to console-quality games on devices customers already own. Gamers in the U.S. have been enjoying Luna for the past year so we’re thrilled to now expand the service to customers in Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom.”

