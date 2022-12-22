Some ‘Lost Ark’ skins are being redesigned to “better fit western norms”

The Western version of Lost Ark’s Artist Class will look slightly different to its Korean counterpart, as Amazon Game Studios is making some redesigns to ensure that the game “feels approachable and representative of our Western players.”

Lost Ark is a popular MMORPG that was originally released in Korea, before seeing a Western release courtesy of Amazon Game Studios. Western players are currently awaiting the release of a new class, the Artist, whose design in the Korean version of the game features an extremely short skirt.

But she will have a new outfit when she releases in the West, according to a blog post from Amazon Games, in which the publisher stated that it wanted to be “transparent” with how it is approaching the localisation of Lost Ark.

Advertisement

While Amazon says that their goal is to “preserve the authenticity of the original game,” they also work alongside developer Smilegate to “make localization updates to ensure the game feels approachable and representative of our Western players.”

“Nothing gameplay-related will change for the Artist Class, but some skins will be modified to better fit Western norms,” Amazon continued.

More specifically, this means that any skins with short skirts will have shorts added underneath, while other skins will also have adjusted pant lengths or added tights.

“We will be working to preserve the original spirit of the skins when applying these changes to ensure players will have a variety of compelling customization options for this uniquely versatile class,” said Amazon.

According to the game’s roadmap, the Artist will release in April 2023 – coming after a number of updates to the game, which start in January with a Witcher 3 crossover event. The event will feature characters from the iconic franchise, and will include new Witcher-themed cosmetics in the game’s store.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, a new update to The Callisto Protocol will now let players skip the game’s gruesome death animations.