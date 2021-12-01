Amazon Prime Gaming new games for December

Amazon has announced the games which Prime customers can play for free this month, with eight new games on offer.

The games are free to download for anyone who holds an Amazon Prime membership and are available through to January 3 in most cases. The games come from a wide range of genres including racing all the way to point and click adventures.

Prime Gaming members must claim titles through the website before they can be played. Here are the games for December:

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (requires Origin. Available until December 31.)

Frostpunk (DRM-free from GOG)

Journey to the Savage Planet (DRM-free from GOG)

The following games require the Amazon Games App to play and are only available on Windows.

Morkredd

Spellcaster University

Youtubers Life

Stubbs The Zombie In Rebel Without A Pulse

The Complete Tales Of Monkey Island (Downloadable as five separate chapters.)

There is also 37 different in-game loot and bundles also available to download for free. This includes pack for popular games such as Valorant, Fall Guys, Genshin Impact, League of Legends and FIFA 22.

Claiming bundles will give players a code that can be redeemed for different consoles, not only PC. Bundles are only available for a limited time with varying expiry dates, some as soon as tomorrow (December 2) while others will be available until the end of the month.

In other news, Xbox owners who are looking forward to playing the full game of Halo Infinite after the free multiplayer dropped unexpectedly last month, have been told that they will receive special bonuses for free if they are signed up to Xbox Game Pass. Elsewhere, team of the week has been announced for FIFA 22 and includes Liverpool FC and defender for the Netherlands, Virgil Van Dijk.