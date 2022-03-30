Amazon Prime Gaming’s April lineup offers ‘Oblivion’ and seven other games

The free Amazon Prime Gaming titles for April 2022 have been announced, offering eight games and some downloadable content (DLC) for users.

One of the biggest inclusions is the Game Of The Year Edition of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. This comes with the base-game and the Knights Of The Nine and Shivering Isles expansions, as well as the smaller Fighter’s Stronghold, Spell Tome Treasures, Vile Lair and Mehrune’s Razor packs.

In total, Amazon Prime Gaming will offer the eight free titles listed below from April 1:

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion — Game Of The Year Edition Deluxe

Plants Vs Zombies: Battle For Neighborville

Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge

Nanotale — Typing Chronicles

Guild Of Ascension

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

Galaxy Of Pen And Paper

House Of 1000 Doors: Family Secrets

These games aren’t the only thing available for free in April, as this blog post outlines the free pieces of extra content coming to some big games.

On April 5 Lost Ark players can redeem the Raptor Mount Pack, which comes with a Crystaline Aura (with a five-day use), the Amethyst Shard Pack and the Silver Combat Raptor Mount.

Apex Legends players can also redeem the Mad Maggie Bundle, which includes a Mad Maggie skin, banner, and L-Star skin.

For those that play League Of Legends, 650 RP will be available from now until April 28, alongside five champion shards, a 30-day XP boost, one Mystery Skin Permanent, two Series one Eternals Shards and 200 Orange Essence.

There’s also some extras for Lords Mobile as part of Amazon Prime Gaming too, which you can read about here.

In other news, a dance choreographer is suing Epic Games over a Fortnite emote that looks almost identical to a move they came up with.