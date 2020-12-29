Amazon US and UK have revealed a list of their best selling video games of the year, with Nintendo coming out on top.

The retail giant has made lists of its best selling video games available for both regions. The list shows the Nintendo Switch dominating the US store with eight titles taking the top slot.

1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Physical)

2. Super Mario 3D All-Stars

3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

4. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

5. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Digital)

6. Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4)

7. Ring Fit Adventure

8. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

9. The Last of Us Part II

10. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Advertisement

The only non-Nintendo games to make the ten are the award winning The Last of Us Part II and retail PS4 version of Cyberpunk 2077 – a release that has been widely contentious over the last few weeks for a myriad of issues, leading to Sony taking it off their online store.

The list for the ULK is different, though Animal Crossing: New Horizons leads on both.

1. Animal Crossing New Horizons

2. FIFA 21 (PS4)

3. Minecraft (Switch)

4. Super Mario 3D All-Stars

5. FIFA 21 (Xbox One)

6. Just Dance 2021 (Switch)

7. The Last of Us Part II

8. Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4)

9. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Xbox One)

10. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4)

FIFA 21 takes the second and fifth spots which is understandable given its popularity in the UK. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla takes 9th and 10th.

The Ubisoft title managed to take the Christmas number one slot from FIFA in UK retail, but as reported by Game Industry Biz it has since dropped in sales by 21%.

Advertisement

The Amazon list tells a different story to the Steam top 100, which is dominated by mainstays like Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Seige, Dota 2 and Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds, with breakout games such as Among Us, Fall Guys and Phasmaphobia also featuring.