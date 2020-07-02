Amazon Studios is releasing a ‘Fallout’ TV adaptation

The Fallout series is getting a television adaptation and will be coming to Amazon Prime Video at some point in the future.

Critically acclaimed producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s Kilter Films will be helming the project and have previously worked on shows such as Westworld. The project is in early development, however the plan is for it to be a series commitment.

A short teaser has been published on Fallout‘s official Twitter page with the short message: “Please stand by.”

Check out the teaser trailer below:

“Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time. Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends,” said Nolan and Joy in a press release. “So we’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios.”

Todd Howard, executive producer at Bethesda Game Studios, stated that “over the last decade, we (Bethesda) looked at many ways to bring Fallout to the screen.”

“But it was clear from the moment I first spoke with Jonah and Lisa a few years ago, that they and the team at Kilter were the ones to do it right. We’re enormous fans of their work and couldn’t be more excited to work with them and Amazon Studios.”

The Fallout series is a popular RPG franchise set in a world after the devastating effects of nuclear warfare. Certain members of society were relegated to undergrounds vaults before the war and the games focus on exploring the wasteland after emerging from one of the vaults.

Recently, HBO announced it would be committed to delivering a series based on The Last Of Us and the show’s first episode would be helmed by Johan Renck, who previously worked on the award-winning Chernobyl.