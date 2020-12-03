Amazon UK to replace PS5s for customers who had their orders stolen

Amazon UK is offering replacement PlayStation 5s to customers who did not receive their orders on launch day.

Two weeks ago, when the PS5 launched on December 19, some customers who pre-ordered the console from Amazon reportedly received unrelated items such as kitchen appliances, rice and toys, or did not receive anything altogether.

According to an email received by Push Square’s Anthony Dickens, whose own console did not arrive on launch day, the retailer has managed to secure replacement units for affected customers. The email also explains that once the customer accepts the charge – since Amazon had refunded a majority of these orders over the past week – a PS5 will be reserved for them. Customers have until this Saturday (December 5) to claim the replacement unit.

“We are pleased to confirm that we will be able to secure a PlayStation 5 for you as a replacement for the order that you didn’t receive,” the email reads. “Once you give us your permission to be charged, we will reserve your PlayStation 5 and you won’t need to place another order with us.”

“Please note that this offer is solely for the purpose of replacing the PlayStation 5 that you ordered. It cannot be transferred to another customer and cannot be used to purchase additional units of the PlayStation 5,” Amazon UK added.

Check out the full email below.

Stock of the PlayStation 5 have been notoriously limited since it launched last month, which Sony has attributed to production delays stemming from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Despite this, the PS5 has become the company’s “biggest console launch ever”.

The company recently thanked fans for their support in a recent tweet, while noting that demand for the console has been “unprecedented”. It also promised that “more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year”, and encouraged consumers to check with their local retailers on new stock.

In other PlayStation news, Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan recently hinted that the company could be working on its answer to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass video game subscription service. He said that Ryan replied cryptically, saying that “there is actually news to come, but just not today” during an interview with TASS.