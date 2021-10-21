AMD has produced a ‘Halo Infinite’ graphics card to celebrate the game’s launch

AMD has announced it has produced a Halo Infinite graphics card to celebrate the release of the game later this year

In partnership with 343 Industries, AMD revealed today (October 21) that it has created the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Halo Infinite Limited Edition graphics card – a Halo Infinite-themed design of AMD’s flagship graphics offering.

The card features a custom shroud bearing several iconic elements from the Master Chief himself, including a reflective, iridium gold fan border, the “117” Spartan callsign, along with a Cortana-blue light to signify the AI slot on the back of the Master Chief’s helmet.

However, the Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card is not for sale but fans will instead have several opportunities in the coming weeks to get their hands on one. Updates will be provided via the AMD Radeon and Halo social channels when the time comes.

Together we are unstoppable. Announcing the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Halo Infinite Limited Edition graphics card, celebrating @AMD as the exclusive PC partner of @Halo Infinite. We'll be offering multiple opportunities for fans to win, so you can build a PC worthy of a Spartan. pic.twitter.com/SoAXB7k9eR — Radeon RX (@Radeon) October 21, 2021

Additionally, beginning October 26 AMD is including a token for one month of Xbox Game Pass for PC with the purchase of select AMD Radeon and AMD Ryzen products at participating retailers, so fans can Halo Infinite on day one with the Xbox service. More details are to be revealed soon.

Halo Infinite is set to launch during the holiday of 2021, however, it does not yet have a specific release date. The game will be available on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One, along with Xbox Game Pass day one of release.

