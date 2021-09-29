AMD’s Lisa Su is optimistic that chip shortage will improve in late 2022

AMD CEO Lisa Su has given her latest input on the global chip shortage, this time offering assurances in supply by the second half of 2022.

According CNBC (thanks, PC Gamer), Dr. Su explained at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California on Monday (September 27), “We’ve always gone through cycles of ups and downs, where demand has exceeded supply. This time, it’s different.”

She said that the improvements will be gradual as more manufacturing capacity becomes available.

“It might take, you know, 18 to 24 months to put on a new plant, and in some cases even longer than that,” she said. “These investments were started perhaps a year ago.”

Su also acknowledged how demand for chips have surged to “a new level” due to the pandemic, where more computers have been sold to consumers worldwide as a result of working from home or kids having to attend school remotely, further complicated by cryptocurrency mining buying up all the latest graphics cards.

Despite her optimism for the chip shortage to ease up by the second half of 2022, Su warned that supply for the first half of next year would still be “likely tight”, following on from her previous statements that supply would still be “quite tight” for the rest of this year.

