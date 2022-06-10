‘American Arcadia’ is a ‘70s retro-future ‘The Truman Show’-style game “coming soon”

Last night’s (June 9) Summer Game Fest showcase revealed American Arcadia, a retro-futuristic platformer where an entire metropolis doesn’t know it’s on TV.

Developed by Out Of The Blue Games, American Arcadia is a 2.5D platformer and first-person game set in a ‘70s retro-futuristic city, with every citizen unaware that they’re on a reality TV show. According to the synopsis, “a drop in popularity ratings comes at the highest cost: death.”

The game is “coming soon” to consoles and PC. You can check out the announcement trailer from yesterday below:

Taking clear inspiration from the 1998 film The Truman Show, American Arcadia ups the ante by having an entire society unaware they’re on TV, instead of just one person.

Players will take control of two separate characters, with the 2.5D platformer sections taking place inside the city of Arcadia, whilst the first-person parts appear to take place outside the city itself.

Whilst the aim is to escape, the Steam page for the game says it “will be presented as a documentary with interviews and police interrogations of the characters as you progress through the game.”

American Arcadia wasn’t the only nice surprise at Summer Game Fest, as Naughty Dog announced that more news on its standalone The Last Of Us multiplayer spin-off will be coming next year. The game will include an interwoven story and is apparently as ambitious as the studio’s other recent titles as well.

