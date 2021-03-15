‘American Truck Simulator’ to get Texas expansion pack after Wyoming

American Truck Simulator devs SCS Software have announced that the expansion pack after the upcoming Wyoming DLC will be set in Texas.

In the official announcement posted on their blog, SCS confirmed that the next expansion for American Truck Simulator will still be Wyoming, which is yet to be given a release date.

Read more: Sometimes the best games are the most boring games

“We are excited to confirm that we have two U.S. states under full production, as our production pipeline continues to speed up and our team grows,” the announcement stated.

Advertisement

“Whilst the Wyoming DLC is a little further along production-wise, it should be emphasized that the Texas DLC is still very early in development.”

Texas is one of the largest US states, which the developers acknowledge will bring its own challenges. “Whilst we know many of you are very excited about this HUGE addition to American Truck Simulator,” the post explained, “we cannot commit to a release date that is within the year.”

The post went on to detail some of the landscapes fans can expect in the Texas map, including cities, coastlines, mountains, and deserts. It concluded by thanking fans, saying “We appreciate the support from ya’ll.”

This news comes just a week after a new DLC announcement for Euro Truck Simulator, which promises to explore the Heart of Russia.

Similarly, within this announcement, SCS was keen to manage expectations. “It’s important to explain our ambition for the project,” details the announcement.

Advertisement

“Russia is so vast that we cannot expect to include the whole country, we do not even dare to cover the whole of the European part in one project.

“Our current goal is to reach the upper Volga river, but if you know Russian geography, perhaps think of the Oka river rather than the lower parts of Volga or Don.”