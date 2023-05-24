‘Amnesia: The Bunker’ gets a free Steam demo

Frictional Games has released a Steam demo for its upcoming horror game Amnesia: The Bunker.

Starting from May 23 through to June 30, a free demo for Amnesia: The Bunker is available to play on Steam. The full game launches on June 6, but the trial will allow players to try out a section of the game one week in advance.

“Trapped in a WW1 bunker, a relentless monster stalks you. Survival depends on finding tools, crafting items, and keeping the lights on,” the Steam description reads.

Advertisement

The horror game was revealed in December alongside a trailer showing off The Bunker’s “semi open-world”. It’s set to release for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, and follows a French soldier in WW1 as he becomes trapped in a dark bunker with a “dynamic and ever-present monster that reacts to player actions.”

The game was initially expected to release in March 2023 until it was delayed earlier this year until May 16. It went on to be pushed back again to June 2. The Bunker is the fourth title in the horror series, following on from 2020’s Amnesia: Rebirth.

It was reported back in February that Frictional Games announced is also working on a “SOMA-style” title alongside Amnesia: The Bunker. The studio announced that it was hiring a narrative designer who “loves sci-fi and horror”.

In other gaming news, Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida has revealed that the development team had to watch Game of Thrones “because we wanted this type of feel.” The upcoming role-playing game — which is set for a June 22 release — features heavy western fantasy influences, and Yoshida explained that “we had our core team of about 30 members very early on buy the Blu-ray boxset of Game of Thrones.“