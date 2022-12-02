‘Amnesia: The Bunker’ trailer reveals “semi open-world” WW1 horror

Frictional Games – the developer behind Soma and Amnesia – has revealed Amnesia: The Bunker, a first-person horror game set during World War 1.

Set to release for PC, Xbox and PlayStation in March 2023, Amnesia: The Bunker follows a French soldier in WW1 as he becomes trapped in a dark bunker with a “dynamic and ever-present monster that reacts to player actions.”

“In the shoes of the French soldier Henri Clément, you are armed with a revolver gun, a noisy dynamo flashlight, and other scarce supplies to scavenge and craft along the way,” reads Amnesia: The Bunker’s Steam page, which adds that “no play-through is the same” due to randomised behaviour.

“Hunted by an ever-present threat reacting to your every move and sound, you must adapt your play-style to face hell,” the page continues. “Every decision will change the outcome of how the game responds. Actions bear consequences.”

You can watch the first trailer for Amnesia: The Bunker below.

Developer Frictional Games describes the game as “semi open-world,” and says exploration, experimentation and scavenging for resources are essential to completing The Bunker. While prior Amnesia games have been fairly linear, having to forage for supplies has been a mainstay of the series that debuted in 2010.

The last Amnesia game was 2020’s Rebirth, which we enjoyed in our review. “A haunting journey with plenty of narrative twists and turns that’ll stick in your mind,” our review described, praiing the game’s level design and atmosphere but criticising some repetitive chase sequences.

In other horror news, The Callisto Protocol launched today (December 2) but has been met with critical reviews from players. The game currently holds a “mostly negative” user review tag on Steam, due to widespread reports of stuttering and performance issues within the game.