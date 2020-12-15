Among Us, as well as the popular roguelikes Spelunky 1 & 2, are making their way to Nintendo Switch.

As part of an Indie World Showcase, Nintendo announced the next slate of popular indie titles coming to the console, with both Among Us heading to the system today (December 15) and Spelunky 1 & 2 coming in 2021.

Other games joining the Nintendo eShop today alongside Among Us include Calico, a cat cafe building game; Grindstone, a popular puzzle game seen previously on Apple Arcade; and the visually stunning When The Past Was Around.

Advertisement

The long-awaited Super Meat Boy Forever will also be coming to the Nintendo Switch next week (December 23) as a console exclusive, bringing a new set of devilishly difficult platforming stages for players to overcome.

Watch the full presentation below:

Other announcements included: Cyber Shadow (January 26, 2021), Fisti-Fluffs (early 2021), Gnosia (early 2021), Happy Game (early 2021), Trash Sailors (early 2021), Very-Very Valet (early 2021), Kosmokrats (early 2021), Hazel Sky (March 2021), Tunche (March 2021), Hoa (April 2021), Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (Spring 2021), and Finding Paradise (Spring 2021).

Nintendo has also recently announced that the Super NES game Donkey Kong Country has joined the Switch Online service today, as one of its free games for members. Also coming to the service is The Ignition Factor, SUPER VALIS IV, Tuff E Nuff and Nightshade.

Advertisement

Sephiroth from the Final Fantasy series is also joining Super Smash Bros Ultimate later this month (December) as a new playable character.