‘Among Us’ broke the Geneva Convention with “a silly whoopsies”

Among Us developer Innersloth has revealed that the hit social deduction game once violated the Geneva Conventions Act.

In a tweet posted yesterday (February 1), Innersloth revealed that it had mistakenly broken the UK’s Geneva Conventions Act of 1957, which makes the use of the Red Cross symbol illegal in many cases.

fun fact: after the game got big in 2020 we had to change the colour of the MedBay cross because we apparently violated the Geneva Conventions Act by making it red???? oops pic.twitter.com/7Idvv1sglu — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) February 1, 2023

“After the game got big in 2020 we had to change the colour of the MedBay cross because we apparently violated the Geneva Conventions Act by making it red,” revealed the studio, owning up to its error with an “oops”.

“War criminal crewmates,” the studio later joked, describing the mistake as a “silly whoopsies“.

In the replies, No More Robots founder Mike Rose revealed that he has faced a similar issue with the legislation, which establishes international legal standards for humanitarian treatment in war. “Amazingly, we’ve failed console cert on three different games for this exact thing,” shared Rose.

Back in 2016, Prison Architect made headlines in a similar fashion, breaking the Geneva Conventions by featuring a red cross on the game’s ambulances and paramedics.

“Those responsible may be unaware that use of the red cross emblem is restricted under the Geneva Conventions for the Protection of War Victims of 12 August 1949, and that unauthorised use of this sign in the United Kingdom is an offence under the Geneva Conventions Act 1957,” read an email that developer Introversion Software shared with PC Gamer back in 2017.

As for Among Us, Innersloth quickly changed the colour of the game’s MedBay logo from red to blue to avoid veering into war criminal territory.

Last month, director Rian Johnson revealed that he tried to teach Angela Lansbury how to play Among Us for her cameo in Glass Onion.

“She was very patient in letting me describe the rules of Among Us, up to a point,” recalled Johnson. “At which point she just said, ‘You know what? Just tell me what the lines are. I’ll trust you.’”

In other gaming news, Meta has reported that its metaverse division counted losses of almost £3.5billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.