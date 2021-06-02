‘Among Us’ chicken nugget listed for over £35,000 on eBay

A McDonald’s chicken nugget which looks like an Among Us crewmate is attracting a price on eBay.

The chicken nugget was first listed on eBay on May 28, and has since reached over £35,000 ($50,000), and still has another 24 hours to go.

According to Comicbook.com the oddly shaped chicken nugget was originally listed for a set price of around £700 ($1,000) but was then relisted in an open auction.

Among Us developer InnerSloth is also following the auction, as revealed by a recent Twitter post. The chicken nugget was found as part of a Combo Meal themed after K-pop megasarts BTS that is currently being sold by McDonald’s in the US.

there's a $34,443.43 among us chicken nugget on sale and i don't know how to feel about it??? but also?? i want ithttps://t.co/9I02dtWdmf pic.twitter.com/uf3bRe6dDE — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) June 1, 2021

The chicken nugget – listed in ‘used’ condition – has seen its price skyrocket since Among Us fans spotted the listing. The auction is currently set to end on Friday June 4.

Recently developers Innersloth saw Among Us player counts rise to over 2million after the game was given away on the Epic Game Store.

Between May 26 and 28 Among Us went from around 300,000 daily players to 2million, with the game being offered for free on the Epic Games Store on May 27. The offer is part of the Epic MEGA Sale and will be available until June 3.

