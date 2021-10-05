‘Among Us’ developers share DDoS details and coming updates

Innersloth, the developers behind Among Us, has released a dev log detailing problems with players connecting to the servers and planned updates, including new roles.

READ MORE: ‘The Big Con”s Dave Proctor: ’Playing ‘Paragon or Renegade’ makes you dissociate from what you’re actually doing’

The team behind the indie game which saw a peak of 2million concurrent players, released an “Emergency Meeting” yesterday (October 4) detailing issues with its servers. Many players were unable to create and join games at different points throughout yesterday following a DDoS attack which overloaded the system.

Advertisement

Innersloth has promised that there are no privacy concerns related to the attack and that it will implement preventative measures against further attacks in the future. It conceded that progress with this issue is slow as the servers are tested extensively for their durability.

The other main announcement included in the dev log was the introduction of new roles to the game. Currently players can only take on three roles as either Crewmate, Imposter or Ghost. The developers have promised new roles they have wanted to introduce since releasing the game in 2018.

Little has been revealed about the new roles, except that Innersloth intends them to be different from ones currently available through mods. There will be a minimum of two roles added and the update will also be free for all players.

It also detailed the reasoning behind delays to the update which was due in September. Server issues aside, it wanted the update to release simultaneously on all platforms to prevent an inferior version of the game being present only on consoles. A date is yet to be set as Innersloth wanted to be certain of a unified release.

Advertisement

In other news, Ubisoft will hold a 20th anniversary Ghost Recon showcase, including details of their new project and a few surprises.