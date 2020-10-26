‘Among Us’ developer scrambles to thwart recent hacks

Among Us developer InnerSloth has released a statement addressing the ongoing hackling issue that has hit the popular viral game.

Since US House representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez began a Twitch channel to stream herself playing Among Us in order to “get out the vote” for the upcoming US presidential election, players have been hit with of in-game hacks that carry a political message.

The hack spams text chat messages advertising streamer and YouTuber Eris Loris and threatening to damage players’ devices if they do not subscribe, before signing off with “TRUMP 2020” message.

Developer InnerSloth has since taken to Twitter to address the hacking issue. “We’re are super duper aware of the current hacking issue and we’re looking into it. We will be pushing out an emergency server update so people who are in game will get kicked from games. Please play private games or with people that you trust!!! Bare with us!!”

Reminder!! Please play private games or with people that you trust!!! We're doing what we can!! — InnerSloth (@InnerslothDevs) October 23, 2020

Among Us now includes a new in-game message, which promises that action is being taken. The message also reveals that the developer is working on adding a system for players to report toxic behaviours.

According to the alleged hacker Eris Loris, who spoke to Eurogamer, the spam attack in Among Us is a publicity stunt “to see reactions and for the lolz”. As for the inclusion of Trump slogans in the messages, Loris said he’s a college student and that he supports the US President’s re-election bid.

This isn’t the first time video games have been used to promote political agendas. Apart from AOC’s recent Among Us streams, democratic nominee Joe Biden and Kinda Funny Games revealed Biden Island earlier this month in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in support of the presidential candidate.