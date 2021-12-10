‘Among Us’ is making its way over to VR

Developer Innersloth has announced that Among Us will be coming to VR, allowing fans to experience a much more immersive form of betrayal.

Announced as part of The Game Awards, Among Us will be arriving on VR platforms – though a release date will be confirmed at “a later date”.

Innersloth has released a blog sharing more on what Among Us VR will involve.

“This new 3D experience will place you and our suspicious spacebeans in the heart of the Skeld, with all of the core mechanics of teamwork and betrayal you know and love. The VR edition will continue to support the multiplayer experience too, of course! Now you can really have an emergency meeting together.”

The blog clarifies that VR editions of Among Us will not be compatible with standard versions, which means that multiplayer will only be possible between other VR users.

Among Us is coming to VR.https://t.co/7U0OWwEgTE pic.twitter.com/cuUpnuzDzh — Among Us VR (@AmongUsVR) December 10, 2021

The studio has also shared a brief clip of the game running in VR. As a player casts a wary eye over the vents, they begin doing one of the game’s fairly simple tasks – which is interrupted when another player charges at them from behind.

It looks to be much scarier than normal Among Us games, as players will need to keep their heads on a swivel to look out for suspicious behaviour. As displayed in the clip, the sudden appearance of an imposter could be significantly more jarring than it is in the top-down version of the game.

More information – including specific platforms and a release date – will be shared by Innersloth “at a later date”.

